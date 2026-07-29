Win! Michael Griffiths and Catherine Alcorn tickets

Get ready to experience the intrigue, mystery and buzzing neon lights of the Afterdark Performance Lounge as it returns to The Glasshouse, Belmont, this winter with a sparkling celebration of music, stories and artists.

We are delighted to have a double pass to give away to the Saturday Night Double Bill featuring Michael Griffiths and Catherine Alcorn at The Glasshouse on Saturday, August 8.

To WIN, email us here at [email protected] with Michael and Catherine in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mates you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up for the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, August 5, at 5 pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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