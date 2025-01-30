Win! Presence movie tickets

Presence is an American supernatural thriller drama film directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by David Koepp.

A family moves into a suburban house and becomes convinced they’re not alone.

It’s there before the family even moves in. It witnesses the family’s most intimate, uncomfortable moments. It navigates the family’s new house at supernatural speed. It pays unusual attention to Chloe, the teenage girl who’s neither her mother’s nor her brother’s favourite. It wants—no, it needs—something. And as time goes on, the presence pieces together how it might accomplish its goal.

An unusual, unnerving, and emotional thriller, Presence is a rare movie told entirely in the first person and a unique one in that the camera represents the perspective of a spirit. At first we don’t know what kind of spirit. As the story unfolds, we get pieces of new information. Eventually, all is revealed.

