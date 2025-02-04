Win! Electric Fields tickets

A night of First Nations music to get Perth Festival started right! Mesmerising electronic dance duo Electric Fields bring their high-octane sound that will have you up on your feet from the first note. You’ve seen them on the Eurovision stage; now experience the brilliance of Electric Fields live on Perth Festival’s Main Stage. This huge opening celebration also stars visionary Noongar electro pop beat creator Boox Kid and DJ PGZ.

We are delighted to have a double pass to give away to Electric Fields at East Perth Power Station, opening the Perth Festival 2025 on Friday, February 7.

