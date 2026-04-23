Win! Perth Comedy Festival Hour of Power tickets

Experience the best of Perth Comedy Festival in just one hour! With only three shows at The Rechabite Festival Hub, you don’t want to miss this high-energy showcase, featuring a surprise lineup of major local and international stars every night. Bigger than ever and bursting with talent—your ultimate Festival sampler at a bargain price.

We are delighted to have one double pass to give away to the Perth Comedy Festival Hour of Power at The Rechabite on Thursday, April 30.

To WIN, email us here at [email protected] with Hour of Power in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up for the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, April 27, at 12 pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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