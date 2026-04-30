Win! Perth Comedy Festival Gala tickets

It’s the biggest night of comedy in Perth! The Perth Comedy Festival Gala brings together a dazzling lineup of the Festival’s funniest international stars, Australian legends and next-big-things for spectacular night of comedy at Subiaco’s Regal Theatre. Each week features a unique lineup of the funniest people from all corners for the globe!

We are delighted to have one double pass to give away to see Perth Comedy Festival Gala at Regal Theatre on Wednesday, May 6.

To WIN, email us here at [email protected] with PCF Gala – May 6 in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up for the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, May 5, at 12 pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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