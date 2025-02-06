Win! MESSY FRIENDS: PARTY FAVOURS tickets

This year at Fringe World, get ready for the wildest kick-ons you’ve ever seen. From electrifying drag performances and bold visuals to boundary-pushing acts, MESSY FRIENDS: PARTY FAVOURS captures the energy of a 2000s party lasting till sunrise, with a queer twist. With glitter-drenched costumes, confessions of party fouls, and a bawdy vibe, MESSY FRIENDS celebrates freedom and nostalgia with an outrageous spin on party culture.

Previously winning the Best Cabaret Award at Adelaide Fringe 2024 and the Martin Sims Award at Fringe World 2022, MESSY FRIENDS: PARTY FAVOURS will hit Lotterywest De Parel Spiegeltent at The Pleasure Garden from Wednesday, February 12 to Sunday, February 16.

We are ready to party with two double passes to give away to MESSY FRIENDS: PARTY FAVOURS on Wednesday, February 12.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Messy Friends in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Sunday, February 9 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x