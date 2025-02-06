Win! Flickerfest Best of International Shorts double passes

Flickerfest returns to Perth in 2025, taking over Luna Outdoor Cinema for a three-day festival of short films under the stars from Thursday, February 20 to Saturday, February 22.

Take a trip around the world to see a host of international highlights enjoying their Australian premieres, with the Best Of International Shorts hitting the big screen on Friday, February 21.

Highlights include the Belgian film Beautiful Men, which follows three bald brothers whose trip to Turkey for a hair transplant goes awry, winning the Best Animation at Flickerfest 2025 with an upcoming Oscars nomination, and the Irish festival favourite Me And Dad (pictured) about a boy who finally finds a way through song to melt his father’s heart.

We’re thrilled to have a double pass to give away to the Best of International Shorts on Friday, February 21.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with International Shorts in the subject line and tag the mate you'll take if you win on the Facebook post.

Competition closes Friday, February 14 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and able to attend the screening.

