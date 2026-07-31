Win! Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Monte Loco Rides Again… tickets

Melbourne Ska Orchestra are bringing their massive Australian headline tour to Port Beach Brewery, Fremantle, on Saturday, August 8. The two-time ARIA Award-winning group will be performing a collection of ska and reggae songs from across their 2025 album, The Ballad of Monte Loco, along with tracks from new deluxe edition, Monte Loco Rides Again.

“Think Ennio Morricone meets a Tijuana dance floor, with a little Melbourne dust kicked up in the process. It’s cinematic, it’s got swagger, it’s got heat,” said band leader Nicky Bomba. “We’re bringing the full show: the costumes, the horns blazing, and the rhythm section rattling the walls. Fans can expect to sweat, dance, and leave with a massive grin on their face. That’s the guarantee.”

We are excited to have five double passes to give away to Melbourne Ska Orchestra at Port Beach Brewery on Saturday, August 8.