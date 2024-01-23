Win! Lazer Kiwi – Rise of the Olive Fringe World tickets

Join the world’s only surreal, sketch, award-winning circus troupe on a wild ride as they bring people closer together, one olive at a time. Expect bizarre ideas, high-level circus and a bloody good night out.

We’re tumbling-over-backwards to have double passes to give away to Laser Kiwi – Rise of the Olive showing at Fringe World 2024 from January 30 to February 11 at The Gold Digger at The Pleasure Garden. Check the link for venues and dates.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with Laser Kiwi in the subject line and your phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, January 29 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the performance.

