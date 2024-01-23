Win! Joe White: Ethiopian and Still Not Hungry Fringe World tickets

Fresh from sold out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and performing to 3,000+ people at the Opera House for Just For Laughs Sydney, Joe White is back for his 8th Perth Fringe Festival. Called “Down Under’s Trevor Noah” by the world-famous New York Post, he’s one of the most exciting new comedians to come out of Australia. Joe White, an Ethiopian refugee, was a semi-finalist on Australia’s Got Talent and is said to be the only Ethiopian stand-up comedian to play the biggest arts festival in the world, the Edinburgh Fringe. With multiple appearances on Australian TV and radio, he won the Fringe World award for Best Comedy ‘weekly award’ four times in a row and is a recipient of the West Australian Comedy Choice Award.

Raised by a single mum of six kids, he has seen the ups and downs of life, so much so that he has learned to value the importance of laughter in life. He has performed comedy worldwide, including the USA, where he performed at the world-famous Laugh Factory and the Improv in Hollywood. He is fresh, fast-paced, off the cuff and extremely hilarious. Every performance is like no other and leaves the audience wanting more.

We’re thrilled to have double passes to give away to Joe White: Ethiopian and Still Not Hungry showing at Fringe World 2024 from January 19 to February 18 at several venues across Perth, Fremantle, Kalamunda and Wanneroo. Check the link for venues and dates.

