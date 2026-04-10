Win! It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley movie tickets

A deeply intimate portrait of music legend It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley, covers the life of the rising young star. With an otherworldly voice and boundary-pushing artistry, he left the 90s music world reeling when he died suddenly at age 30, three years after the release of his critically acclaimed debut album, Grace.

Told through never-before-seen footage from Buckley’s archives and intimate accounts from his mother Mary Guibert; former partners Rebecca Moore and Joan Wasser; Jeff’s former bandmates, including Michael Tighe and Parker Kindred; and luminaries like Ben Harper and Aimee Mann, It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley illuminates one of modern music’s most influential and enigmatic figures.

Almost three decades after his death and with several posthumous releases, Jeff Buckley’s legacy continues to grow, and his music lives on. His fan base includes rock legends, pop artists, loyal followers and an entirely new generation of music lovers.

We are excited to have ten double passes to give away to the special preview of It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley, on Saturday, April 18, at Luna Cinema Leederville at 11am.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Jeff Buckley in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, April 16, at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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