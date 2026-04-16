Win! Calle Malaga movie tickets

Calle Málaga is a 2025 drama directed by Maryam Touzani, in her Spanish-language directorial debut. Carmen Maura is Maria Angeles, a woman who fights to keep her childhood house in Morocco after her daughter decides to sell it. Brimming with nostalgia, humour and hope, Calle Málaga is a sun-kissed love letter to Tangier and to those who age with heart. What would you risk to protect the life you know?

We are delighted to have five in-season double passes to give away to Calle Malaga, in cinemas Thursday, April 23.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Calle Malaga in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Sunday, April 19 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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