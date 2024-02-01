Win! Heath Franklin’s Chopper Fringe World tickets

Australia’s most wanted comedian is back after three years off …and he’s not here to f🕷ck spiders.

That’s right. Not even if they’re dressed in a sexy spider nurse outfit. He just hasn’t got the time. And neither do you.

Because life happens whether you like it or not. You can tiptoe around it, have a whinge, or pretend it’s not there, but like a man wearing bacon pants at a dog park, you’re gonna get bitten on the arse eventually.

So either get up and get busy, or tell somebody else who gives a sh*t. Cos we’re not here to….

Join Chopper for the best night out in yonks.

We’re stroked to have double passes to give away to Heath Franklin’s Chopper showing at The Gold Digger at The Pleasure Garden from February 13 – 18.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with Chopper in the subject line and your phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Sunday, February 11 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

