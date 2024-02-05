Win! Han’s Disco Spektakulär Fringe World tickets

He’s made it through the wilderness!

After a dramatic year (or two, or three), the pride of Berlin and international superstar Hans (America’s Got Talent) is taking his award-winning comedy cabaret show, Disco Spektakulär, around Australia in his biggest tour yet, and now it’s your turn Perth!

Rising like a purple feathered phoenix from the ashes, Hans is set to get the party started with a slew of disco hits, his glamorous girls The Lucky Bitches and what every party needs …a piano accordion!

You’ll laugh! You’ll cry! You’ll leave covered head to toe in glitter!

We’re dancing with excitement to have 3 double passes to Disco Spektakulär on Tuesday, February 13 at L’Euro Grande.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with Hans in the subject line and your phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Sunday, February 11 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x