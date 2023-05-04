Win! Gravel Road Q&A and movie screening tickets

Gravel Road is the story of Jay Minning, singer-songwriter of the most remote rock band in the world, the Spinifex country’s Desert Stars.

The musical four-piece are traditional land owners of Spinifex Country in the Great Victoria Desert, Western Australia – home of the last nomads. From their home in the remotest Tjuntjuntjara, we follow Jay and the band’s first tour as they rock their way across the Western desert with songs about hunter-gatherer life, surviving British atomic testing, and a profound connection to culture that spans back 2,000 generations.

Halo Films and Luna Palace Cinemas are excited to present this unique new music event at Luna Leederville with the Desert Stars performing live-in-cinema on Tuesday, May 9 after the movie screening and a Q&A session with the film’s director Tristan Pemberton and Desert Stars singer-songwriter Jay Minning.

We’re very lucky to have double passes to give away to this extra special event happening at Luna Leederville on Tuesday, May 9 from 7pm.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with Gravel Road in the subject line, your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, May 8 at 5 pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x Next »