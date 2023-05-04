Win! ‘Come From Away’ Musical theatre tickets

Based on the incredible real-life events in the wake of the September 11 tragedy, Come From Away is an inspiring musical about unity and kindness in adversity. Set in Gander, Newfoundland where 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 people from over 100 countries were redirected during this traumatic event, almost doubling the population of the remote Canadian town. Capturing the generosity and hospitality of the small community of Gander who invited the “come from aways” into their homes, it is an uplifting story of hope and humanity.

