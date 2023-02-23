Win! Flickerfest Short Laughs Comedy double passes

Flickerfest, Australia’s largest Short Film Festival is returning to Perth this summer, hitting Camelot Outdoor Cinema from Thursday, February 23 to Saturday, February 25.

On Saturday, February 25, clever comedy will bring joy to the big screen with the Short Laughs Comedy programme featuring hilarious Flickerfest shorts from at home and around the world.

We’re thrilled to have two double passes to give away to Short Laughs Comedy on Saturday, February 25.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with AUSTRALIAN SHORTS in the subject line and tag the mate you’ll take if you win on the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Friday, February 24 at 12pm. You must be a WA resident and able to attend the screening.

Prev x