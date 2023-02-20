Win! Cocaine Bear Movie tickets

Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow… and blood.

We’re frothing at the mouth to have 5 in-season passes to give away to Cocaine Bear in Cinemas February 23.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with COCAINE BEAR in the subject line, your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, February 27 at 12 pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to provide a postal address.

Prev x