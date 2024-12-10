Win! Emilia Perez movie tickets

Featuring fearless performances from Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and the amazing Karla Sofía Gascón, the latest from director Jacques Audiard (Rust and Bone; The Sisters Brothers) audaciously merges pop opera, narco thriller, and gender affirmation drama.

Rita Moro Castro (Saldaña) is a Mexico City defence attorney whose brilliant strategies have kept many murderous but wildly affluent clients out of jail. Her reputation draws the attention of Manitas Del Monte (Gascón), a notorious kingpin, who is secretly transitioning. He hires Rita to arrange an itinerary of under-the-table procedures with the world’s best surgeons while making a plan for the wife (Gomez) and kids he’s leaving behind.

The process is a success. Manitas’ murder is staged, and Emilia Pérez is born. This new identity affords Emilia the ability to create a whole new life for herself, but the past begins to creep back, threatening to undo everything she and Rita have worked so hard to achieve.

Packed with striking musical numbers and outstanding performances, Audiard’s maverick musical is a must-see and a major contender in the upcoming awards season.

