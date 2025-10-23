Win! British Film Festival 2025 movie tickets

The 2025 Russell Hobbs British Film Festival, presented by Palace, will return to Perth from Wednesday, November 5, to Sunday, December 7, with a spectacular line-up of exquisite dramas, fascinating documentaries, much-loved retrospectives, comedies and more at Palace Cinemas Raine Square, Luna Leederville, Luna on SX and Windsor Cinema.

We are delighted to have five in-season double passes to give away to the 2025 Russell Hobbs British Film Festival, screening from Wednesday, November 5, to Sunday, December 7. The prize is only valid at Raine Square in Perth and not valid for special events.

Competition closes Monday, November 3 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

