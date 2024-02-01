Win! Bob Marley: One Love Special preview movie tickets

Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita.

We just love that we have five double passes to give away to this red carpet event, which will be held on Bob Marley’s Birthday, Tuesday, February 6 at Event Cinemas Whitfords VMAX.

To WIN, email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with Bob Marley: One Love in the subject line, drop your address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Sunday, February 4 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and able to attend the event.

Prev x Next →