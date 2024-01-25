Win! 80s Mixtape Prom Night Fringe World tickets

Prepare to step back in time to the electrifying era of the 1980s, where 80s Mixtape returns with a dazzling twist – it’s Prom Night, and we’re dusting off our dancing shoes! Hosted by internationally acclaimed comedian, Andrew Silverwood, this show promises a night of dazzling aerials and acrobatics set to iconic 80s tunes.

Be transported to an era where leg warmers, neon colors, and cassette tapes reigned supreme in this prom night like no other. The show pays homage to the 80s in a way that combines nostalgia with the pure joy of circus arts and music – it’s for everyone who wants to relive the magic of the 80s or experience it for the first time.

So don your favorite 80s outfit, and join us for 80s Mixtape Prom Night; this is one prom you won’t want to miss!

We’re buzzed to have double passes to give away to 80s Mixtape Prom Night showing at Fringe World 2024 from February 6 – 18. Check the link for venues and dates.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with 80s Mixtape Prom Night in the subject line and your phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Sunday, February 4 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

