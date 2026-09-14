Why It’s Time to Try Something Different for Your Next Family Trip

Family holidays can easily become predictable. You find a destination everyone likes, book a familiar style of accommodation and spend the week doing roughly the same things you did last time. There is nothing wrong with returning to a favourite spot, but occasionally trying something completely different can make a family trip far more memorable.

A holiday built around new experiences gives everyone stories to bring home, while offering the chance to discover activities you might never have considered before. If your usual family getaway could do with a shake-up, here are some reasons to be a little more adventurous next time.

Turn the Holiday Into an Adventure

There is a big difference between visiting somewhere and really experiencing it. Instead of organising your holiday entirely around accommodation and sightseeing, consider making an activity part of the main event.

Australia offers no shortage of possibilities. Families can try everything from wildlife encounters and kayaking to bushwalking and fishing. For those heading to Far North Queensland, family fishing trips Cairns offer a way for families and beginners to experience fishing together while exploring a different side of the region.

Choosing an activity that is new to everyone can also level the playing field. Rather than one family member being the expert, you can learn together and enjoy the inevitable funny moments along the way.

Give Everyone a Say

Planning a different type of trip becomes much easier when the whole family gets involved. Ask everyone to suggest an activity they would like to try, then look for a destination that allows you to combine several ideas. Children may surprise you with their choices. They might be more interested in exploring nature, spotting wildlife or learning a new skill than spending every day beside a swimming pool. Giving younger family members some input also helps build excitement before you leave.

Step Away From the Screens

Getting away from everyday routines provides an excellent opportunity to reduce screen time without making it feel like a punishment. Outdoor activities naturally provide something else to focus on. Whether you are watching for wildlife, trying to catch a fish, following a walking trail or paddling along a river, there is less temptation to spend hours scrolling. Phones can still be useful for photographs and practical information, but they do not need to dominate the day.

Discover More of Your Destination

Trying something different can introduce you to places you might otherwise miss. Popular tourist attractions have their appeal, but some of the best holiday memories can come from exploring quieter beaches, waterways, walking tracks and regional communities.

Leave a little unscheduled time in your itinerary as well. Not every hour needs an organised activity, and having some flexibility allows you to follow recommendations you receive once you arrive.

Bring Home Better Memories

The best family holidays are not necessarily the most expensive or luxurious. They are often the ones everyone continues talking about years later. Doing something unfamiliar creates those moments naturally. There may be a first catch, an unexpected wildlife sighting, a spectacular view or even an activity that goes hilariously wrong.

For your next family trip, consider swapping the familiar formula for something new. A little adventure can turn an ordinary break into a shared experience that becomes part of your family’s story.

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