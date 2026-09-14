9 Best Digital Loyalty Card & Wallet Pass Platforms

Loyalty cards used to mean a stack of dog-eared plastic in your wallet or, more recently, yet another app nobody wants to download for a 10% discount. Digital wallet passes solve that problem: a loyalty card, membership, or coupon lives directly in the customer’s existing Apple Wallet or Google Wallet, updates itself automatically, and can send push notifications without an app install, an SMS fee, or an email that lands in spam.

The category has grown fast, and the platforms behind it range from lightweight Shopify add-ons to full enterprise customer-engagement suites. If you’re a retailer, hospitality group, or membership organisation trying to work out which one actually fits your business, here’s an honest look at nine of the platforms currently competing in this space.

What to look for before you choose

Before comparing individual tools, it’s worth deciding what actually matters for your business:

No-app requirement: does it use the customer’s native Apple/Google Wallet, or does it push them toward a separate branded app?

Integrations: does it plug into the POS, CRM, or e-commerce platform you already run (Shopify, Salesforce, Klaviyo, etc.)? How easy and deep is the integration

Who it’s really built for a platform designed for aviation loyalty programs or Fortune 500 marketing suites behaves very differently to one built for a single retail chain rolling out its first loyalty card.

What is their experience? Have they launched with similar brands, industries, geographies or size brands? Having a great heavyweight enterprise platform is great, but does the partner know how to translate that to ROI with you?

1. Litecard

Litecard is an Australian-built platform for turning loyalty cards, memberships, coupons, and gift cards into Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, and Samsung Wallet passes with no branded app required. It’s designed around a straightforward pitch: get a working digital loyalty program live quickly, with push notifications, POS/CRM/e-commerce integrations (Shopify, Salesforce, Klaviyo), and a no-code tool (Walletmaker.io) for digitising existing physical cards.

What sets it apart from several competitors on this list is the pricing philosophy: rather than charging per notification sent or per pass generated – a model that can make costs unpredictable as a program scales, Litecard’s subscription is based on enrolled members. For a retail or hospitality brand trying to forecast the cost of a loyalty program before it launches, that’s a meaningfully simpler conversation. It also means local support and account management in Australian time zones, which matters if you’re rolling this out across AU/NZ store networks rather than managing a US or European vendor relationship.

The trade-off: like most of the platforms on this list, exact pricing isn’t published as a self-serve rate card; you’ll need to talk to their team for a quote based on your enrollment volume.

2. PassKit

PassKit is an established Apple and Google Wallet pass platform aimed at businesses that want developer-level control over their rollout. It offers a published pricing structure and API/webhook access, which appeals to teams with in-house technical resources. It’s used across a fairly wide spread of industries, from airlines to membership organisations, making it more of a general-purpose wallet infrastructure tool than a loyalty-specific one.

3. Pass Entry

Pass Entry is a UK-based wallet pass platform with a particular focus on events, cinemas, and travel-related use cases, alongside general loyalty. Its main strength is integration depth, connecting into a large number of third-party marketing and CRM tools. That makes it a reasonable option for businesses that already run a complex software stack and want their wallet passes to slot into it.

4. Passcreator

Passcreator is a Europe-based wallet pass platform built around a visual, no-code pass editor. It’s positioned toward organisations with GDPR and data-hosting requirements, given its European infrastructure and certifications. Its client base spans events, retail, and enterprise, so it functions more as a flexible general tool than one purpose-built for retail loyalty specifically.

5. Pass2U

Pass2U is a budget-oriented wallet pass platform aimed at small businesses wanting the lowest possible entry cost. Alongside standard Apple and Google Wallet support, it runs its own dedicated consumer wallet app, which can help in markets where native wallet adoption is lower. It suits businesses testing the waters with a small loyalty rollout rather than ones planning a large-scale program from day one.

6. Novel

Novel takes a narrower approach, built specifically as a wallet-pass add-on for Shopify DTC brands. Rather than replacing an existing loyalty program, it layers wallet-based push notifications on top of tools merchants already use, like Yotpo or Smile.io. That makes it a convenient option if you’re already deep in the Shopify ecosystem, but a poor fit if you’re not.

7. WalletThat

WalletThat is a US-based platform covering loyalty cards, ticketing, and coupon passes, built by an established mobile-marketing company. Its main selling point is designing a single pass and deploying it to both Apple and Google Wallet at once, along with integrations into common email marketing tools. It reads as a solid general-purpose option for US-based retail and events businesses.

8. Captain Wallet (now part of Brevo)

Worth flagging directly: Captain Wallet is no longer a standalone product. It was acquired and folded into Brevo, where wallet passes now exist as one feature inside a much broader email and CRM marketing suite rather than a dedicated product in their own right. If you’re already using Brevo for marketing, the wallet feature is a convenient bolt-on; if you’re shopping specifically for a loyalty-wallet specialist, it’s worth knowing this isn’t one anymore.

9. Airship (formerly Urban Airship)

Airship is the outlier on this list. It’s not a loyalty-wallet specialist at all, but a large-scale, enterprise customer engagement platform, where wallet passes are just one channel alongside push notifications, SMS, and email. It’s built for global brands running complex, multi-channel campaigns, which makes it considerable overkill if a dedicated loyalty program is genuinely all you’re after.

Which one should you actually pick?

Airship, Novel, Pass2U and PassKit each solve a narrower problem than a full loyalty rollout, so if that narrower problem is the one you have, start there.

For everyone else, the distinction that matters most is between platforms that stop at generating a pass and platforms that treat the wallet as an ongoing engagement channel. These look almost identical on a feature list and behave completely differently six months in: one gives you a digital card, the other gives you a channel you can keep using.

What separates Litecard from several platforms here is that it sits firmly in the second group. For retail, hospitality, and FMCG brands wanting a dedicated loyalty platform on those terms, Litecard is worth putting at the top of the shortlist: it plugs into the CRM and loyalty systems you already run, updates points balances, tiers and offers directly on the customer’s lock screen, and is priced around member enrolment rather than per-notification fees that scale unpredictably.

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