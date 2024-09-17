WAMAwards, WAMFest and more put on ice as WAM postpones WA Music Week

West Australian Music (WAM) have announced they will be postponing WA Music Week this year. The annual music celebration, which includes WAMFest, WAMCon, Scarbs Beach Party and the WAMAwards, is usually held in November each year. WAM is now exploring the possibility of rescheduling the event to early 2025, although dates are yet to be confirmed.

“This decision, while difficult, is part of a strategic effort to ensure that WA Music Week continues to be a landmark event, reflecting the quality and innovation that our community expects,” WAM said in media release this week.

The decision to postpone WA Music Week follows recent updates regarding WAM’s funding, which necessitated a review of their event timeline.

“As part of a full review of the organisation and in line with the new strategy we are looking at everything afresh,” said WAM Board President Al Taylor. “And while the timing of our funding precluded WAM from delivering WA Music Week at its traditional time in November, it also provided an opportunity to pause and consider what is optimal—what will deliver the best outcome for all connected to the event. So, we are looking at the first half of 2025 and will provide updates of specific timing as soon as we can.”

WAM has announced WA Music Week will be postponed in 2024. Follow X-Press on Facebook and sign up to our newsletter for updates on this story.

Photo by Tashi Hall

Prev x Next →