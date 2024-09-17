NZ icons L.A.B. make Australian return with all-star Kiwi line-up

New Zealand band L.A.B. are back in Perth on next year’s Labour Day Weekend, hitting HBF Stadium on Saturday, March 2, 2025.

The show, part of their Australian tour, celebrates the release of their sixth studio album, L.A.B VI, and marks the band’s first performance in Perth in over two years.

The tour follows on from a successful year for L.A.B., with their new record debuting at number one on the Official NZ Top 40 Album Charts and the band selling out shows across New Zealand and the United States. L.A.B. are set to perform tracks from their extensive catalogue, including new material from L.A.B VI, for the first time in Australia.

Joining L.A.B. is iconic New Zealand artist Tiki Taane with his high-energy One Man Band show. Known for his innovative use of live looping, Taane will reimagine his classic hits in fresh style for his first Perth performance in several years.

Rounding out the line-up is emerging New Zealand band Corella. The band will be performing in Western Australia for the first time, with a new album due for release before the end of 2024.

“Kia ora Australia,” L.A.B. shared on Instagram upon revealing the tour dates. “It’s been two years since an L.A.B. Aussie tour! Stoked to announce six headline shows and the Over The Ditch festival in Newcastle.”

L.A.B. play HBF Stadium on Saturday, March 2, 2025. For more info and to buy tickets, head to ticketmaster.com.au

Prev x Next →