WAAPA opens its doors for Live Production info night

WAAPA is set to open the doors of its venues and studios at its new ECU City Campus for an exclusive Information Evening, giving students the chance to explore its new Live Production (Sound) course on Thursday, May 28.

The Information Evening is set to provide attendees with information on ECU’s new Certificate IV in Live Production and Technical Services (Sound) Course, commencing in Semester 2, 2026.

Attendees can enjoy a presentation by WAAPA’s Coordinator of Sound Production and Associate Dean of Production and Design, followed by a VIP tour of WAAPA’s world-class ECU City facilities, featuring professional venues and cutting-edge audio systems.

Attendees can also meet staff and learn how the hands-on course prepares them for careers across concerts, festivals, theatre and live events.

The course is suited to anyone who wants to explore a future in live sound, from mixing gigs to tweaking systems or working behind the desk.

WAAPA’s Information Evening hits ECU City Campus on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Register for free at trybooking.com

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