Perth rockers DICE hit new heights with The Altitude Tour

Perth rockers DICE have announced the release of their second album, I Thought The Altitude Would Make It Worth The View, set for release on Friday, July 31, via Tone City Records / Virgin Music Group.

To celebrate the release, the four-piece have announced a massive 19-date national tour, with WA dates at Astor Theatre on Friday, September 11 and Dunsborough Tavern on Saturday, September 12.

Alongside the album announcement comes the new single Loose Change, which the band describe as “a euphoric reminder that taking the leap is always worth the view.” Born from a voice note and refined in LA with G Flip, the track was brought to life at Hollywood’s EastWest Studios with 11-time Grammy-winning producer Joe Chiccarelli (The Strokes, The White Stripes).

While the upcoming album explores a lighter and more expansive sound than DICE’s debut, Midnight Zoo, this single leans into the raw, sun-drenched energy of previous standout hits like Double Espresso and Stop Sign. Loose Change is the second taste of the album, following on from the first single COOLER, which was released in March.

“Loose Change is about taking risks and getting out from the safety net to achieve what you set out for,” the band said of the new single. “This track is a nice reminder that it’s all a matter of the mind, and anybody can achieve what they strive for.”

Comprising of Ben Hodge, Tom King, Regan Beazley, and Sam Barrett-Lennard, the Perth-based have built on the 2024 release of their ARIA-charting debut album Midnight Zoo with last year’s WINGS EP and live shows across London, New York City, Toronto, Amsterdam and Sydney.

DICE’s second album, I Thought The Altitude Would Make It Worth The View, is out on Friday, July 31, 2026. DICE’s The Altitude Tour hits Astor Theatre on Friday, September 11, and Dunsborough Tavern on Saturday, September 12, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from destroyalllines.com

Prev x