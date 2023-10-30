WA Youth Theatre Company (WAYTCo) are set to turn up the heat this summer, launching their exciting new works incubator, Summer Stage.

Led by their new Artistic Director, Amelia Burke (pictured), WAYTCo will put to the test three fresh ideas for its 2024 production, and are calling out for young actors, devisers, directors and designers to get involved.

Summer Stage hinges on engaging young people, aged 13–26, in a range of possibilities from traditional scripted, to new writing, through to devised work. Interested young performers, directors, designers and technicians can express interest in any or all of three works up for creative development:

A Response

Led by Artistic Director Amelia Burke, this devised process will get to the heart of what the young performers involved want to say about the world right now.

The Shakespeare (a)Gender

Led by Humphrey Bower and Teresa Jakovich, a selection of scenes will be taken from some of Shakespeare’s most loved plays and explored through the lens of gender.

The Comprehensive A-Z of Missing Persons Australia

Written by award-winning actor and playwright Grace Chow, together with a youth ensemble, this is a new play where Chow captures and asks: Who do we forget? Who do we remember? And why?

“Summer Stage represents a vital part of my vision for WAYTCo and that is the active involvement of our young people, our members, in deciding and shaping what production we present next,” said Amelia Burke. “Summer Stage will see our members working across devised work, new writing and a classic re-imagined…so prepare to see some of the freshest theatre in town!”

With only 25 to 30 opportunities available, those interested in being part of Summer Stage are encouraged to get in quick with their applications. Expressions of interest close at 5pm on Tuesday, November 7.

Summer Stage runs from Saturday, November 18, 2023 to Sunday, February 25, 2024. To complete an Expression of Interest (EOI), head to waytco.com

