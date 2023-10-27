Melville Summer Music series returns

Summer is just around the corner and to celebrate the City of Melville has announced its line-up for the third annual Melville Summer Music series.

Running from Saturday, November 4 through to Saturday, March 23, the sounds of the summer will echo across the City of Melville, with a 10-concert series of free and family-friendly musical performances.

Melville Summer Music Series Co-programmer Duncan Strachan said the concerts were designed to be a taste-making showcase of sounds and styles from all over Western Australia.

“Diversity is something we all really strive for,” said Strachan. “The series oscillates from world-class bluegrass to Indigenous rock bands to electro-pop and everything in between.

“We want people to discover something new through this series, be it new artists or local parks, and reconnect with their neighbourhood, communities and public spaces.

“We believe this year’s program offers something for everyone and we can’t wait for the Melville residents and the wider community to experience it.”

With 10 weekend dates across five Melville parks and reserves, the line-up will feature local musicians and touring artists, covering a wide range of styles from blues and pop to indie, folk, rock, bluegrass, funk and soul.

Kicking off the series on Saturday, November 4 at Goolugatup Heathcote Lowerlands is Perth-based jazz ensemble Artemis Orchestra, who will hit the stage with their symphony of big band sounds, setting the tone for a season of dynamic and exciting musical performances.

The series features local favourites such as five-piece rock ‘n’ soul merchants BOOM! BAP! POW!, rootsy-pop band BOOF, featuring former member of Perth girl-band the Jam Tarts, Jody Bell, and the country and blues rhythms of ThornBird, the solo project from Vikki Thorn of The Waifs.

City of Melville Events and Programming Officer Marcus Dickson said he wanted residents and the wider community to rediscover live music in the City of Melville, and in doing so enjoy some of the City’s favourite parks and public spaces.

“We really want everyone to settle in for a summer of incredible music,” said Dickson. “The locations we’ve picked this year are quite special from the riverside setting of Goolugatup Heathcote Lowerlands, to the beautiful grassy surrounds of Centennial Park where Vikki Thorn of ThornBird will take to the stage with music from her new solo endeavour.”

“Each location has plenty of great green open space for picnics, we’ve hand-picked a delicious selection of Perth’s favourite food trucks — the scene is well and truly set for some perfect summer evenings.”

Check out the full line-up below:

Date Venue Act Saturday, November 4 Goolugatup Heathcote Lowerlands Artemis Orchestra Saturday, November 18 Goolugatup Heathcote Lowerlands Queency + Nika Mo Saturday, December 2 Yagan Mia Wireless Hill Park Jack Davies + The Stamps Saturday, December 16 Yagan Mia Wireless Hill Park BOOM! BAP! POW! Saturday, January 13 Piney Lakes Reserve Timothy Nelson Band Saturday, January 27 Piney Lakes Reserve Hamilton Hillbillies vs Bluegrass Parkway Saturday, February 10 Centennial Park ThornBird Saturday, February 24 Centennial Park Myths + Curley Saturday, March 9 Kadidjiny Park Kankawa Nagarra + Flooded Palace Saturday, March 23 Kadidjiny Park BOOF

The City of Melville has announced its line-up for the third annual Melville Summer Music series, running from Saturday, November 4, 2023, through to Saturday, March 23, 2024. For the full program visit melvillecity.com.au

Prev x