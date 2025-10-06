WA songwriter Simone Keane releases new single, Come Back

Western Australian songwriter Simone Keane is set to release her new single Come Back on Monday, October 13.

Produced by Crank Studio‘s Lee Buddle, the floaty track features musicians Josh Dyson on bass and slide guitar, Emily Gelineau on violin, and Kevin Gillam on cello.

“When Josh Dyson arrived at Crank with his arsenal of instruments, I mentioned how much I loved the slide guitar on the Mazzy Star classic Fade into You,” said Keane. “He knew just the feel I was going for, recording some sorrowful, bendy slide tones straight up!”

Keane wrote Come Back after she had been reading memoirs and biographies about people who had suffered through drug and alcohol addiction.

Keane was unsure who she was addressing as she sat on her couch singing. It could have been a number of people who had drifted into addiction. As the song took shape, Keane realised she was singing in the voice of an inner child asking the adult version of themselves, “When you gonna come back to me?”

Now available on Bandcamp, Keane has stated that all sales will be donated to Street Smart Australia, an organisation that runs campaigns for small, frontline organisations helping those facing homelessness.

