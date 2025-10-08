Summer Festival Survival Pack: How to Stay Safe in the Sun

You’ve been bopping in the crowd since lunchtime. The music’s loud, the vibe is high and you’re loving every second. But it’s now mid-afternoon, the sun’s blazing down, your skin is starting to feel tight and you’re beginning to question whether you’re actually going to last until the headliner without throwing in the towel early on.

It’s a well-known tale among anyone who’s spent the entire day outside at a summer music festival. Coupled with long hours in the sun, little cover and the urge to put fun over caution, the consequences can sometimes leave you with more than fond memories and often result in sunburn, dehydration or in extreme cases heat exhaustion.

This is where a little preparation can really help. Equipping yourself with a simple but effective survival kit isn’t about weighing yourself down, it’s about strategic essentials that keep you out of trouble and on your feet without weighing you down. Suncream, water, light layers and breaks in the shade might not be as glamorous as the line-up but they’re why you’ll be able to enjoy every second (skin intact) until the final act comes on.

So let’s get into what to bring and how to plan ahead so you can keep your focus where it should be; the music, the mates and the memories.

1. Sunscreen: Your First Line of Defence

If you’ve been paying attention to the world of sunscreen lately, you’ve probably heard that Korean sunscreens are where it’s at. From lightweight formulas that feel good on the skin, to moisturising ingredients that don’t leave you feeling sticky or chalky, Korean sunscreens are a godsend if you’ll be out in the sun all day.

When it comes to what to look for in a festival sunscreen, the key is broad-spectrum protection with an SPF of 30 or higher. SPF 50 is even better for those long afternoons where shade is a precious commodity. Equally as important as choosing the right sunscreen, however, is applying it properly. Slather on a healthy amount before you leave your tent/hotel/guest room, and make sure to reapply every two to three hours. Sweat, dancing, wiping your face, and more all reduce sunscreen efficacy more quickly than you might expect.

Speaking of reapplication, easy-to-pack formats are the way to go when it comes to festival sunscreens. Sprays and sticks are ideal for touch-ups when you don’t want to miss your favourite song, and small tubes fit perfectly in a small festival bag. In fact, that’s the rule of thumb when it comes to travel-friendly sunscreen: If you can bring it, you will use it.

2. Hydration Hacks to Beat the Heat

Dancing under the sun for hours dehydrates your body faster than you realise. The initial stages of dehydration sneak up on you, beginning with a mild headache, dry mouth or unusual fatigue. The good news is it’s pretty easy to avoid a serious problem; you just need to know the signs. Hydrate before you start to feel depleted or you’ll go from dancing in the front row to finding a patch of shade where you can lie down.

Drink from a refillable water bottle regularly throughout the day instead of gulping it all down at once. There will be plenty of water stations at most festivals, so take a sip every time you pass one. But don’t just stick to water; when you sweat out those electrolytes like sodium and potassium you have to replenish them. An electrolyte tablet or sports drink here and there will help you rehydrate quicker and feel more energised.

Bonus tip: not only will proper hydration help you feel more alive, it also affects your skin’s appearance. Well-hydrated skin looks more plump, healthy, and radiates with a natural glow. If you drink enough water, it can give you the best skin of your life without layers of makeup or filters. So keep sipping and fuel your complexion too.

3. Smart Clothing and Accessories

Dressing for a festival is more than just looking cool – it can be the difference between having fun in the sun and wilting in the heat. The key is to choose clothes that protect you while keeping you light and breezy. Lightweight fabrics like cotton and linen allow your skin to breathe and provide a barrier against the harsh rays of the sun. Long sleeves and a light cover-up may feel cooler than going bare-skinned, especially during the hottest parts of the day.

Accessories like a wide-brimmed hat and a good pair of sunglasses can be lifesavers. They not only shield you from the sun’s rays but also add style points to your outfit. And when it comes to footwear, make sure you’re wearing something comfortable. Festivals often involve hours of standing and dancing, and sometimes on uneven ground. The right pair of shoes can elevate your look while keeping your feet happy all day long.

4. Shade and Rest Breaks

Sunshine is a great source of energy, but it’s also not going to cut it for 12+ hours of cutting it up on the dance floor. It’s not just that you’ll need to sit down at some point because your legs are tired. It’s also that if you don’t, you’ll almost certainly end up with heat exhaustion. Even if you love having a schedule with as little downtime as possible, you should still be smart about this.

Take shelter in the shade where you can. Whether you’re under trees, near the food trucks, or the chill-out tents, it’s going to be cooler. If you find yourself in the middle of an open field, you might consider wearing a scarf or umbrella as a portable shade source.

Consider taking a break between each set to sit, rehydrate, and rest up. You’ll be glad you have the energy to see the headliners. Some of your best memories of a festival might not be the artists you see, but the times you spend laid out on the grass or sitting with friends under a shady patch.

5. Food and Energy on the Go

Show days are long and full of music. It’s easy to forget to eat and spend the day on empty until you finally collapse into bed at the end. The challenge is, heavy food can make you feel heavy in the heat, but no food at all will leave you feeling like you’ll pass out in your sleep. You have to choose wisely.

Bring food that’s easy to pack (trail mix, granola bars, dried fruit, a sandwich you can make the night before that won’t get soggy in your bag) to give you the sustained energy you need without weighing you down with a big meal and limited space. Buy food at the festival that’s easy to digest and gives you energy like wraps, rice bowls, or fresh fruit instead of greasy, heavy meals that’ll leave you wilted in the sun.

6. Safety in the Crowd

Festivals are amazing, but large crowds also come with some unpredictability. Staying alert and prepared will ensure your festival experience remains fun and isn’t too stressful. The easiest safety tip is to stay with friends as much as possible. Agree on a designated meeting spot if you get separated – by a notable stage, food stall, or entrance for example. It’s a basic one, but easy to forget when you’re in the middle of a crowd and start panicking.

Look out for your belongings too. Crossbody bags or small backpacks that sit close to your body are great. Keep your phone, wallet, and ID safe, and pack them into waterproof pouches if there’s a risk of rain or spilled drinks.

Don’t be afraid to take note of where first-aid posts and security are. Event security are there to keep you safe, so if you’re feeling unsafe or notice something suspicious, find a member of staff and let them know.

Enjoy the Festival, Stay Sun-Safe

Festivals are a time for music, laughter, and memories, and a few smart preparations can help you savour every moment. From sunscreen and water to pacing yourself in the shade, picking the right clothes and shoes, packing some energy-boosting snacks, and keeping an eye on your safety in the crowd, every little detail can add up to a weekend of fun, comfort, and care.

As always, protecting your bod and skin is always easy and never slows you down, in fact, these tips will help you enjoy the festival more and feel your best while doing it. A little planning and these easy survival tips will have you soaking up that sweet music and making memories without any regrets, with energy to spare and the confidence that you spent the day under the sun staying safe.

Prev x