Voyager’s Promise: The Musical Journey to Eurovision 2023

Starting from humble beginnings in the early 2000s, Perth synth-metal group Voyager have been making waves in the Australian and international music scene for over two decades now with their explosive energy and electrifying performances. This year has seen Voyager hit new heights, as they gear up to perform on one of the world’s biggest stages, representing Australia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with their new hit, Promise. Held in Liverpool and broadcasted on SBS, the contest kicks off on Tuesday, May 9, with Voyager’s semi-final set for Thursday, May 11 and the Grand Final on Saturday, May 13. As a long-time fan who has watched Voyager’s star rise since the early days, ANDY “ANDO” JONES spoke to talisman-come-vocalist-come-keytarist Danny Estrin, bassist and backing vocalist Alex Canion, and drummer Ashley Doodkorte to find out about their musical journey to Eurovision 2023.

Voyager, how does it feel to have the honour of representing Australia at the world’s biggest music contest in Eurovision, and what does this opportunity mean to you as a band?

Alex: We feel so fortunate to be representing this country we love so much. This must be like how athletes feel when they’re in the Commonwealth Games or the Olympics. Obviously playing to 161 million people or more is a pretty good opportunity for any band, but we feel ready and up for the challenge.

Ash: It’s also such a great payoff for so much hard work. We’ve been pushing for this opportunity and grinding behind the scenes for at least eight years, to say nothing of our two-decades-plus-long careers, for the chance to play on a stage like this! It’s going to feel amazing!

With the contest just around the corner, I’m personally buzzing with excitement and can’t help but wonder what it would be like to be in your shoes! What aspect of the Eurovision experience are you most looking forward to? Is it the thrill of performing on such a massive stage, the opportunity to meet other talented artists from around the world, or something else entirely?

Alex: Honestly, we’re trying to take it all in as much as possible. The journey is what we’ll look back on, and it really feels like right now we’re living in the “good old days.” So, if we are to make it into the Grand Final, I’m sure that will stick with us forever, but being cognisant of the peripheral experiences are almost just as important.

We have met almost all the other artists in the competition so far and it’s been lovely.



Ash: I can’t wait to show people what we can do! We live for our live show and to finally have the scale and scope of the production of which I’ve always dreamed will make this a night to remember!

Can you share with us the inspiration and creative process that went into crafting Promise and just how different the journey was in comparison to 2022’s Eurovision entry, Dreamer?

Alex: Dreamer was shaved down to fit the three-minute mark, whereas Promise was written with Eurovision in mind, so the process itself was much more considered and tactical; which is a bit of a strange way for an original band to write. We normally just follow the path we want to go down with songs but having a strong purpose and objective can often feel quite alien. It does, however, make for a really focused and deliberate composition.

Ash: I have a new-found respect for pop producers around the world. You need to do so much with so little, and you have to be very decisive and ruthless with what you cut from the song and what you keep. I have literally laboured over the placement of every kick drum hit in this one!

The ethereal beauty of Western Australia’s landscapes, specifically the lands owned by the Nanda people, provide an incredible backdrop to the goosebump-inducing Eurovision entry that is Promise. I’d love to know – what was it like filming amidst such awe-inspiring scenery?

Alex: Filming in such beautiful locations was such an amazing experience and I’m so happy with how the clip turned out. It’s a great way to showcase the natural beauty that can be found in our home state.



Ash: I sometimes forget about the sheer scale of this state, and even just seeing how different the wildlife is around Nanda country made me feel like I was in a different world.

All of Voyager’s material is stunning and Promise is such an iconic representation of the band’s sublime talent. We all know that the Perth music scene is brimming with talent and creativity, which isn’t just limited to our musicians. You’ve worked with the biggest names in Perth, including Matt at Templeman Audio and Joe at DarkSpirit Photography. I’m curious to know – how has the Perth scene influenced your music and artistic direction, and what have you learnt from collaborating with such incredible local industry talent?

Alex: I remember in the past, when you wanted to get world class production in music you’d have to look overseas. Now it’s not the case. We’ve used the same talented team to produce our last three albums as well as our yet-to-be released eighth album. You’re right, there is so much talent in the WA Arts scene including fashion label Zhivago who has designed outfits for us! I love that we can do a small part to highlight this on the international scene.

Ash: What I’ve always loved about the Perth music scene is that we don’t really give that much of a toss about the idea of genre when it comes to songwriting. If it sounds good, you can work it into a song – and I think you even see this represented in how many musos here seem to be just as at home in say, a tech-death band and they are in a surf rock outfit.

You continue to push boundaries and explore new avenues of creativity. In a recent interview on ABC News, Ash described Voyager as a “pop band disguised as a metal band and a metal band disguised as a pop band,” which I found to be remarkably accurate. My question is – what inspires your eclectic style, what influences have shaped your one-of-a-kind sound, and how has it evolved over the years?

Alex: It varies as the years go by, but there are some bands that have remained a part of the Voyager staple diet – Type O Negative, Devin Townsend, Meshuggah, Scar Symmetry, Soilwork, Infected Mushroom are some examples. Each of us listens to a wide range of music which we all like to bring to the table.

Ash: I’m not sure my base music taste has shifted hugely since the late nineties… good thing the fashion has come full circle again.

What’s it like being on international shores again and connecting with fans in person after live music was forcibly put on the back burner for all bands around the world?

Ash: I think the pandemic in some ways gave people a newfound appreciation for the live music that comes to them from all over the world… you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone, I suppose! There’s definitely a palpable hunger in the crowd we’ve been playing to that makes the shows extra special!

I’m eager to know what’s in store for the future, both after Eurovision and in the long-term for Voyager as a band. What exciting projects are you working on that fans can look forward to?

Ash: This year was already looking like a great year for us even before we were selected for Eurovision! We’re finally releasing our eighth studio album, one we’re really excited about because we’ve put it together in ways we’ve never really tried before, and for me it’s a really special moment in time that I’m glad we captured. We’re coming home and doing a bit of a victory-lap around Australia in June, and then we’re shooting off to Europe and the UK again later in the year for a headline run. And then in 2024, we really get to work…

Thanks to Voyager, I’ve loved seeing metal publicised in the mainstream media! Your appearance on Channel 9’s Today show was particularly amusing, with Danny’s growling lesson for hosts Karl Stefanovic and Sarah Abo, not to mention guitarist Simone Dow’s top-notch vocal impersonation of Metallica’s James Hetfield. Can you tell us about any other moments that stick out while you’ve been on the promotional trail?

Danny: It was young-Danny’s dream to wear an Emperor shirt on national television! In the last few weeks, I’ve done lifestyle and travel magazine features and even given the recipe for my mum’s cottage cheese pastries to a newspaper.

Ash: The very first thing I was a part of after the announcement was ABC News Breakfast. I was not prepared for this kind of media, haven’t really been on TV before, and was running off no sleep, and that all came together to somehow be a really fun and casual chat!

Lastly, Voyager have proven time and time again that with passion, dedication, and a willingness to take risks, anything is possible. With your years of experience and success, what wisdom can you impart to aspiring musicians who are looking to make their mark on the world stage? What tips do you have for building a fanbase, collaborating, and staying true to your unique sound and vision?

Danny: Perseverance and authenticity. These days, honestly, it’s content, which can be tricky as a musician, but it’s about making good music and showing an interesting or quirky side to you that people enjoy watching and can relate to. Most of all, make sure it’s mostly fun. Once that stops, it’s just a hard slog!

Ash: You have to enjoy it – otherwise it can be a very thankless business. If you don’t get all the nourishment you need from writing songs and playing live, then I hope you enjoy logistics and spreadsheets because there’s a lot of them too! Do it with people you love and respect – they will always be there for you in the highest and lowest of times.

