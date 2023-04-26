Siobhan Cotchin’s Badass Rocker Chicks Playlist

Local singer-songwriter Siobhan Cotchin has returned this month with a fierce and empowering new single If God is a Man. The song was fuelled with opposition to the discrimination and hatred Cotchin has witnessed across the globe, including the banning of abortion in the United States, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, as well as the attack on LGBTQIA+ rights across North America. Coinciding with the single release, Cotchin has also announced her highly-anticipated sophomore EP Miss Reckless will be out on Wednesday, May 31. To mark the occasion, Cotchin has shared with us her ‘Badass Rocker Chicks Playlist,’ celebrating women in music that inspired her music and her message.

Boys Wanna Be Her by Peaches This song has always been a confidence boost for me. It’s so powerful and badass, I just love Peaches and what she stands for. I was lucky enough to see her live this year and my mind was BLOWN. No one is doing it like Peaches! I love the mix of electronic and rock in her sound, it’s really unique.

Bad Reputation by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Joan Jett has always been one of my biggest inspirations and of course I had to include her in this playlist! It was difficult to pick just one song of hers, but Bad Reputation probably represents what she does best: rock out and stand against forced conformity. Joan Jett was a trailblazer and paved the way for a lot of people, and I’m so grateful to have also seen her live! Did I cry? Maybe….

Rebel Girl by Bikini Kill I was very fortunate to have also seen Bikini Kill live this year, what a full-circle moment! As a teenager and now navigating my 20s, their music has been important and very empowering for me. Listening to Bikini Kill and other female-fronted punk bands has really inspired me to go against the grain and be outspoken about things I care about.

Edge of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks I think that Edge of Seventeen is one of the greatest songs ever written and Stevie Nicks is one of the greatest singer-songwriters EVER. This song gets me every time! That guitar riff, Stevie’s husky powerful voice, ah… it’s so incredible. I have seen Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac live a couple of times and cried every time.

Holy Ghost Fire by Larkin Poe Larkin Poe has to be one of the best bands going right now! They’re keeping pure rock n roll alive with blues elements. My guitarist Nick introduced me to them and I’ve been a huge fan ever since, this song is my fave! They absolutely SHRED and inspired me to practice my lead-playing skills. I think the band and I would be a great support for them on tour… just saying…

WTF Do I Know by Miley Cyrus I’ve been a fan of Miley since the Hannah Montana days and have enjoyed watching her evolve as an artist and person whilst I have been doing the same. I love this whole record and Miley has really inspired me to embrace my rockier side and not give a single damn about what anyone says.

WHO DIED AND MADE YOU KING? by Jaguar Jonze Jaguar Jonze is one of the most important artists out there at the moment and has been really inspirational for me. I got to watch her keynote performance and live set at Bigsound and was blown away, I’ve been a fan ever since! I also think I would be a great tour support for her…. hehe.

Rush You by Baby Animals Suzi Demarchi. That’s literally all I have to say. Seriously though, what a voice, what a presence! She’s been a huge inspiration for me recently and watching a live recording of a recent performance of theirs inspired me to write How Does It Feel?, I hope to see her live one day and fall in love all over again!

Gutless by Hole Hole has been a huge inspiration for me during the recording process of Miss Reckless and Live Though This is a very important album for me. It really changed things for me and ignited my love of heavy, grungy music. Gutless is my fave track at the moment, but it’s always changing! This record will always be a staple in my collection.