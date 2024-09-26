US indie rockers STRFKR announce debut Australian tour

Portland-based indie rockers STRFKR will make their long-awaited Australian debut this next as they embark on a national tour this summer.

The band will kick off their visit down under at Freo.Social on Tuesday, February 18, before heading to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide.

Originating as a solo project by Joshua Hodges in 2007, STRFKR quickly developed into a four-piece as members Keil Corcoran, Shawn Glassford and Arian Jalali joined the band. Known for their blend of thoughtful lyrics and party-starting hooks, STRFKR’s style masks emotional complexities with hyper-catchy, melody-forward pop music.

With experimentalism at the core of what they do, STRFKR have a diverse catalogue of music spanning 15 years. The band will arrive with fresh material from their seventh studio album, Parallel Realms, which came out in March this year.

STRFKR play Freo.Social on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, October 1 from moshtix.com.au

Prev x Next →