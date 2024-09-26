Perth International Jazz Festival unveils a swinging line-up for Opening Night 2024

Perth International Jazz Festival are set to kick of their 2024 program with a special Opening Night event, taking place at the QV1 Plaza on Friday, October 25.

The QV1 Plaza, on the corner of Hay Street and Milligan Street, will come alive as Horns of Leroy, featuring thndo, make their Perth debut. It’s an opportunity to experience the vibrant fusion of the Melbourne-based New Orleans-style brass band alongside thndo’s dynamic vocals as they perform tracks from their new album, alongside pop hits and timeless classics.

Joining them will be the 10-piece salsa sensation, Nueva Salsa Orchestra, who will electrify the night with their high-energy salsas, mambos, bombas and cha-chas. Soulful seven-piece ensemble De Cuba Son will also be there on the evening, captivating the audience with their vibrant Cuban music, which blends traditional rhythms with jazz influences.

Following the sold out success of 2023, QV1 Plaza will be transformed into a unique inner-city party-scape, with incredible views from every angle and an array of pop-up bars and food vendors, offering a premium selection of beverages and bites to keep the party going.

Perth International Jazz Festival’s Opening Night takes over the QV1 Plaza on Friday, October 25, 2024. For more information, visit perthjazzfest.com

