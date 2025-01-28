Unfurling The Red Velvet Revue with Lady Velvet Cabaret

A night of tease, glamour, and seduction awaits Fringe audiences this year, with Lady Velvet Cabaret presents The Red Velvet Revue, a journey through the sophistication and glitz of vintage vibes and old money allure. Ahead of its arrival at the Studio at Subiaco Arts Centre on Saturday, February 8—and with tickets on sale now—BEC WELDON spoke to Grace Norrish about the show, burlesque, and the arts in Perth.

Hi Grace, thank you for joining us! Lady Velvet Cabaret are no strangers to Perth’s Fringe World. How are you feeling about coming back for 2025?

Lady Velvet Cabaret is overjoyed to be sharing another Fringe show with Perth audiences! Our team loves preparing and performing shows in Fringe. It is such a welcoming community, and it is always so much fun!

Your show offers audiences a glimpse into the world of Red Velvet Revue. What do you have in store for audiences?

We have curated a fabulous cast that includes some of the best Perth-based performers. We have based the theme around the iconic 2010 movie Burlesque, and it is a celebration of classic burlesque and cabaret, stylised to bring our audiences the glamorous ‘old Hollywood’ vibes.

You have members of the Lady Velvet Cabaret troupe, alongside guest performers. Can you tell us about the cast?

Our wonderful guest performers include Miss Flo Jangles, Luna Rodgers, Mya Tension, and Sophie Nock, all extremely talented and well-known performers in the Perth burlesque and dance communities. From our Lady Velvet Cabaret Troupe, we have Dream Discordia, Miss Boujee B, Miss Behaviour, and Meesha Palman. When not onstage, you can catch these amazing talents teaching classes in our studio. Each performer in our cast is guaranteed to knock the socks off every audience member and together form a flawless line-up of burlesque and variety acts.

The show is largely based around the art form of burlesque. How would you explain burlesque to newcomers of the festival?

Burlesque is a sassy mix of striptease, comedy, and glamour, where performers use playful teasing, hypnotic dance moves, and elaborate costumes to thrill the audience. It’s all about owning your confidence, embracing sexual and body positivity, and having fun while leaving a little something to the imagination. Our best advice for newcomers: the louder the audience, the better!

The show promises a night of glamour and vintage vibes, from a time where old money reigned supreme—what was it about that theme and setting that inspired you?

Since its inception, burlesque has taken on many forms, from glamorous sensuality to comedy to modern neo-burlesque. We wanted to create a cohesive show that pays homage to how it all began, where our audiences truly feel as though they are transported to a different world in an old-timey jazz bar. We feel that this theme creates a fun and exciting experience for our audience. A very glamorous art form! But people might not appreciate how much effort goes into it.

What work, effort, and time go into preparing an act or show for the stage?

Our fabulous team at LVC has put in many hours to make this show the best it can be. Our hard-working cast has choreographed, rehearsed, and rhinestoned tirelessly to perfect their acts. It is all about teamwork, and our team has been integral in bringing this show to life.

Burlesque is a fulfilling and exciting method of self-expression on stage—tell us about a memorable moment you’ve had as a performer!

As any performer can tell you, the feeling of being onstage with audiences cheering for something you have worked so hard on is totally unmatched. I will never forget my first burlesque performance, stripping down to just pasties and underwear. It was a truly liberating experience and instantly sparked my love for the art form. Although I had danced, sung, and acted onstage countless times before, it was a completely new feeling.

You’ve been operating in Perth since 2009! Tell us about Lady Velvet Cabaret and how it started!

Lady Velvet Cabaret is a beloved institution to many; we have performed for audiences all around WA, and likewise, our students come from all over to take our classes. LVC prides itself on its welcoming and positive environment for all of our students and clients, which, I think, is what adds to the appeal of our company. We recently changed hands at the start of 2024, and we only hope to build on this more and continue to share this environment with everyone who comes through our doors.

How can people who enjoy the show get involved?

Our final Fringe shows are on February 8th at Subiaco Arts Centre; tickets can be purchased through the Arts and Culture Trust website or the Fringe World website and app. Be sure to follow us on Instagram and Facebook for updates. Tickets are selling fast, but don’t worry; if you can’t get to our Fringe show, we have Graduation shows throughout the year to celebrate the talent of our students and LVC troupe. We will announce these on our social media.

What would you say to people who are interested in trying burlesque for the first time?

If you enjoy our shows and want the chance to be onstage too, we would love to have you in the studio! We offer classes in all different styles for all ages through Lady Velvet Cabaret and The WA Performance School. Head to www.waps.com.au for more information on our classes and to sign up! We know you will find something you love and have fun doing it. I encourage everyone to try burlesque; it is so much fun, a great social opportunity, and good exercise. Definitely give it a go!

Lady Velvet Cabaret presents The Red Velvet Revue is showing at the Studio at Subiaco Arts Centre on Saturday, February 8, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from fringeworld.com.au

