Takashi Wakasugi sharpens his sword, and tongue, for new Fringe show Comedy Samurai

Japanese comedian and Fringe veteran Takashi Wakasugi returns to the stage this summer with an all-new show for 2025. Bringing together quick wit, razor-sharp jokes, and lightning timing, Comedy Samurai is showing at select venues across Perth from Friday, February 7 until Sunday, February 16, with tickets on sale now. BEC WELDON spoke to Takashi Wakasugi to talk about potato chips, beer and getting lifts home from strangers.

Hi Takashi. Welcome back to Fringe World! This is your fifth year at the festival! How are you feeling about returning this year?

I always feel happy to be back in Perth. It’s the beginning of the festival tour. I always feel fresh at Fringe World. Also, I love Perth summer. So hot. I love drinking Pocari Sweat (a Japanese hydration drink) during the day and drinking beer at night.

Last year I went to the swimming pool a lot during the day because it was too hot. But every time I went to the swimming pool, school swimming carnivals were happening, and I could not swim. I hope this year I can enjoy relaxing swimming at the pool.

Comedy Samurai is an eye-catching title! Tell us about the show!

I think stand-up comedy is similar to samurai.

You are always alone on the stage. Kill or die. Better to be sharp and quick but also think about the space and the distance. It looks simple, but it’s complicated. Thinking a lot but pretending to think nothing. Sensitive and timid like a cat but solid and fearless like a large cloud. The spiral of gratitude, respect, despair and suffering.

A samurai tries to make his body and his sword one. So I try to make myself and his jokes one.

This show is a comedy show, but also it will be a battlefield between me and the audience to enjoy and share a fantastic time.

Last year, we discussed your hilarious bit about buying eggs in Australia. What hilarious takes do you have in store for audiences this year? Can we get a sneak peek?

I saw salt and vinegar-flavoured chips at the shop. I believe that you don’t have to say salt. Vinegar is enough. It’s because all chips are included in salt already. You never say “Salt and Barbeque” or “Salt and Cheese and Onion.” You know that salt is already included.

Last year we had the pleasure of talking, and you mentioned you got into comedy to ‘meet new people and have a wonderful time together.’ How would you say that you’ve grown as a comedian since you began?

Still the same. I am always happy to see new friends and have a chat.

一期一会 (Ichigo Ichiei) is my favourite Japanese word. It means a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. If I didn’t come to Perth or if you didn’t come to my show, we never would have shared the time together. I will appreciate and respect the chance we could spend time together. And that’s why I try to do my best on the stage to have a good time together.

I talked about this to my Perth friend. He thought I was talking about a one-night stand. I love Perth. Naughty.

Can you tell us about a memorable performance moment you’ve had as a comedian? Whether it was a particular crowd, situation, or venue moment!

Perth audiences are always nice to me. I often get free beer after the show from the audience. I got a free lift last year from my audience. I needed to run to the next gig. I tried to get an Uber, but he offered me a lift. It was from Kalamunda to Joondalup. I thought I was kidnapped. He was just a nice guy.

As well as skill, samurai embody focus and control. How do you get into the ‘zone’ before going onstage?

To get into the “zero,” you need to not think about getting into the zero.

What are you most excited to share with Perth audiences this Fringe?

To get free beer and a free lift home after the show.

Prev x