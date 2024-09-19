Uncovering Perth International Burlesque Festival’s 2024 program

The 11th annual Perth International Burlesque Festival (PIBF) returns in 2024 to dazzle audiences with an extravagant celebration of burlesque and cabaret from Friday, September 27 to Saturday, November 9, with tickets on sale now. The festival, organised by Tease Industries, will bring a line-up of international and Australian talent to Perth and regional Western Australia, with world premieres and never-before-seen acts from some of the community’s most celebrated names. BRAYDEN EDWARDS caught up with the Festival Director Jessica Gough, AKA The Sugar Duchess, to find out what we can look forward to this year.

Perth Burlesque Festival is back again for another year! What are you most excited about in this year’s program?

So we are now in our 11th year, and the festival has grown beyond what we ever could have thought! Coming from humble beginnings, I love the fact that we are so much more public-facing now, but we also have so much to offer for the burlesque and arts community, including workshops and networking opportunities. We have extended not only into bigger and more accessible venues with the opening night at The Court and now the Club Burlesque Gala at State Theatre Centre, but we have expanded regionally, which I’m absolutely passionate about having grown up in the regions myself. We can’t wait to wow those audiences again.

As someone who has worked in burlesque as a festival director, audience member, and performer, what do you personally love about burlesque? And what drew you to the craft in the first place?

I’m not performing this fest, but we have over 120 performers from across the world, interstate, and some local superstars! I direct every show and will be stage managing the Peep Show charity showcase and Geraldton as well. Burlesque is the celebration of every body—every gender, size, background and identity. I love people coming along and seeing someone like them absolutely slaying the stage!

The word ‘burlesque’ comes from the word ‘burla’ which means ‘to parody’. It started as a feminist movement in the 1800s because women weren’t allowed to perform in theatres and young men would portray female roles in shows at the time. We continue to progress that movement as intersectional feminism, and while some acts can have a lot of politics or social commentary behind the theme, it’s also a really fun and engaging way to educate and start a conversation. Burlesque is about self-acceptance, bringing about inclusivity, and celebrating everyone. What’s not to love about that?

How does a festival like this support and foster the local scene? And what would you say is unique and special about the burlesque scene here in WA?

The Perth International Burlesque Festival brings unparalleled international and Australian burlesque, cabaret, and variety performers to Perth and regional Western Australia. PIBF celebrates and supports the local burlesque community, including artists and fellow businesses, by creating a platform that is world-class where all are encouraged to help launch the Perth and WA burlesque industry into the international scene.

Our mission statement is to create empowerment platforms for artists and audiences alike. The amount of connections generated and careers that become more established out of the festival is incredible.

The festival is expanding beyond Perth again with a regional roadshow heading to Geraldton and Albany. What can these regional communities look forward to when the festival rolls into town?

So we absolutely love our regional roadshow tour! We love bringing the best of the best burlesque in the West to venues throughout Western Australia. This year we are going to Geraldton on the 19th of October at the Queens Park Theatre and then off to Albany on the 9th of November. Audiences can look forward to all the glitz and glamour, with showstopping performances and hilarious MCs.

There is more to the festival than just performances, with workshops and presentations as well. Why would you encourage someone to come down and give burlesque a go themselves?

We’re all about inclusivity and living your best life. We have such a variety of shows and workshops; come along to discover what you love! This year’s headliners, Samson Night and Margo Mayhem, are flying in direct from Broadway in New York for the festival, which is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Perth locals to learn from the best burlesque performers in the world.

Both have open-level workshops with no experience necessary.

Samson Night’s Funk It Up! is a chance to level up your choreography and overall stage presence by taking commonly used dance moves and ‘putting YOUR funk’ on them to make them your own! You will be taken through a choreographed routine using ‘basic’ dance steps as we explore how to individualise them by infusing your personality into the steps so that you stand out, tell the story, and have your audiences melting at your feet! You have the charisma, you have the act idea—now let’s put some FUNK on those moves!

Face It: Storytelling From the Neck Up! is also going to be a lot of fun. Did you know there are 42 muscles in the human face? And you can use them as part of your storytelling! Come release your inhibitions and learn useful tools to help your face match your movements as well as how to maximise your expressiveness onstage. It’s taught by Margo Mayhem, the sexiest muppet in burlesque, and she’ll get you to release your inhibitions and serve FACE! This class is for everyone; you’ll just want a fun and silly attitude, and your face!

