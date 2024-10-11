Gather, recharge and thrive: Women’s wellness festival Wild Village returns for another year

Women’s arts, music, and wellness festival Wild Village is returning for another year, running for three nights in the Avon Valley from Friday, November 1 to Monday, November 4—with tickets on sale now. The festival offers retreat-style experiences that emphasise connection and self-care, featuring a variety of music, creative arts, and workshops focused on women’s wellness. This year’s event includes performances by WA artists Katie Noonan (George) & Karin Schaupp, and Emily Wurramara as part of their nationwide tours, as well as a curated selection of artists from both Western Australia and across the country. OLIVIA WILLIAMS caught up with founder Noriza Rohan Hult to find out more about this year’s program and how it offers a unique festival experience for women.

What inspired you to create Wild Village?

Wild Village was born out of something I craved but couldn’t find—a retreat-style festival that blends incredible music, arts, wellness, and a sense of community. I wanted a space where women could immerse themselves in self-care, feel a part of something bigger, and most importantly, be celebrated. Women hold such deep wisdom, and when we gather, there’s not only healing but so much joy. I envisioned a place where female musicians and facilitators could share their stories, wisdom, and art and truly be heard. A space for deep listening, connection and celebration.

Can you share a bit about how you chose the artists and facilitators for this year’s festival? Is there anything in particular that you look for?

When selecting the artists and facilitators, I focus on two things: authenticity and passion. I look for women who bring their whole selves to their craft, whether it’s music, healing or teaching. I don’t just want performers or practitioners who are great at what they do; I want women who can connect with the audience on a meaningful level. Some of them are well-known, others are emerging talents, but they all share a genuine desire to create something powerful through their art or work. Wild Village thrives on this balance of raw talent and heartfelt connection.

What do you think makes a festival for women so special, and how do you see it impacting the attendees?

There’s a special energy in a women-focused festival. The experience of being surrounded by others who understand, support, and uplift you creates a deep sense of belonging. Attendees leave with renewed energy, inspiration, and a sense of community that lingers long after the festival ends. I often hear stories of how women take this connection back into their daily lives, using what they’ve gained to create positive change in their own circles.

What can attendees look forward to in the workshops and activities, and how do they focus on women’s wellness and self-care?

The workshops and activities are all crafted with a focus on women’s wellness, self-care, and creative expression. Whether it’s through movement, breathwork, or art, every session is designed to encourage women to tune into themselves, reconnect with their bodies, and find joy in the present moment. There’s such a rich variety of goodness on offer: yoga, dance, breathwork, wellness and creative workshops, a sauna, a zen zone… all aimed at nourishing the body, mind and spirit and opening up space for reflection, for transformation, and for those moments of clarity that come when we give ourselves permission to slow down and just be.

In what ways do you believe Wild Village creates a unique environment for connection and celebration among women compared to other festivals?

Wild Village offers an intimate, supportive space where women can feel safe to express themselves fully. There’s no rush or pressure, just an open atmosphere that invites genuine connection. The festival creates an environment that encourages deep conversations, shared experiences and mutual celebration—something that’s hard to find in larger, more commercial festivals.

What do you hope for the future of Wild Village, and how do you see it continuing to support and uplift women in the community?

My hope for Wild Village is that it continues to grow as a sanctuary for women, where they can return year after year to reconnect with themselves and each other. I want this to be a place that continues to evolve, offering new ways for women—performers, facilitators and attendees—to feel supported, inspired, and celebrated. Whether through expanding the festival or offering smaller gatherings throughout the year, the vision is to keep building a community where women always know they have a place to gather, recharge and thrive.

Prev x