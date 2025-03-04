UK singer-songwriter Tom Grennan kicks off Australian album tour in Fremantle

British singer-songwriter Tom Grennan is returning to our shores this year, kicking off a three-date Australian tour at Freo.Social on Tuesday, October 7.

The 2023 MTV EMAS winner is touring in celebration of his fourth album, Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn’t Want To Be, which is out on Friday, August 15.

The new record follows on from 2023’s What Ifs & Maybes, which Grennan said laid the foundation for his newest full-length release.

“It was the first time I thought, ‘I don’t want to just be a singer-songwriter,’” he said. “It established the foundation for where I am with this album.”

For the new record, Grennan enlisted Justin Tranter, the songwriter and producer behind hits for Britney Spears, Linkin Park, Dua Lipa and Fall Out Boy. In Tranter, Grennan was able to find a collaborator who helped him say what he wanted to say and capture what he wanted to sound like: George Michael, Prince, Freddie Mercury.

“So much of the new music is uplifting—it makes you dance, makes you sing,” Grennan said.

Grennan’s new single, Shadowboxing, is the second song to be unveiled from the forthcoming album, following the release of the upbeat single Higher in September last year.

The new record is an addition to Tom Grennan’s already-impressive discography, which has seen him accumulate over 1.5 million album sales and 2.5 billion streams across his gold-selling debut, Lighting Matches (2018), his first UK number one album, Evering Road (2021), and What Ifs & Maybes (2023).

Tom Grennan’s Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn’t Want To Be is out on Friday, August 15, 2025. Tom Grennan plays Freo.Social on Tuesday, October 7. Tickets are on sale on Tuesday, March 11, from secretsounds.com