Homegrown heroes Spacey Jane reveal new single and national tour dates

Local indie rock group Spacey Jane have released a new single, How to Kill Houseplants, along with news of an upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The new track is another taste of the band’s upcoming third album, If That Makes Sense, which is set to be released on Friday, May 9.

Inspired by the power-pop balladry of 80s Aussie bands like Icehouse and INXS, How to Kill Houseplants sees frontman Caleb Harper confront his inability to repair a relationship as he battles the temptation to walk away. “I feel awful and I want to save this thing and I don’t know how to do it,” Harper said, adding wryly of the houseplant-relationship metaphor, “I should know how to do this by now, but I don’t: I’ve killed 35 creeping ivies.”

Celebrating the release of the new album, Spacey Jane will embark on a 20-date tour, which kicks off in New Zealand in May before returning to Australia for shows in every capital city and a few regional stops along the way. The group then head home for a massive four-night residency at Freo.Social from Thursday, June 26 until Sunday, June 29.

Spacey Jane’s new album follows 2022’s Here Comes Everybody and 2020’s Sunlight. The local four-piece became a hometown sensation after the release of Sunlight, topping triple j’s annual album poll with breakout single Booster Seat and earning the ARIA for Song of the Year.

If That Makes Sense is out on Friday, May 9, 2025. Spacey Jane will be performing at Freo.Social on Thursday, June 26; Friday, June 27; Saturday, June 28; and Sunday, June 29. Tickets are on sale Thursday, March 6 from spaceyjane.com

