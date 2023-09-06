UK rock duo Royal Blood return to our shores for Australia and New Zealand tour

UK rock duo Royal Blood will make their way back to our shores this summer with a run of tour dates across Australia and New Zealand.

Royal Blood will kick off with a show in Auckland and play Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide before finishing off the tour at Perth’s HBF Stadium on Thursday, December 21.

Perth’s own Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and Sydney’s The Buoys will join Royal Blood on all Australian shows.

Royal Blood will also be performing at Let The Good Times Roll festival and Changing Tides Festival in New South Wales on their trip down under.

“We’re incredibly excited to be announcing these shows in Australia and New Zealand in December this year,” said Royal Blood upon revealing the news. “We haven’t toured over there since 2018 so we can’t wait to get back out there. It’s been far too long.”

On their last visit to Australia and New Zealand five years ago, Royal Blood played to sold-out crowds across both countries. This time Royal Blood are returning fresh off the back of an extensive tour run across Europe and the US.

The duo, made up of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher, also arrive armed with new music, having just released their latest album Back To The Water Below, out now via Warner Music Australia. Featuring the singles Mountains At Midnight, Pull Me Through and new track, Shiner In The Dark, Back To The Water Below follows three previous consecutive UK #1 albums from the group.

Royal Blood play HBF Stadium on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Tickets are on sale Monday, September 11 from frontiertouring.com/royalblood

Prev x Next »