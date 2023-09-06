The Teskey Brothers add Margaret River winery show to national headline tour

ARIA winners and GRAMMY nominees The Teskey Brothers have added a Margaret River winery show to their 16-date national headline tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Bringing their timeless, soulful sound to 3 Oceans Winery in Margaret River on Saturday, January 13, the band will be joined by multi-Platinum, multiple ARIA Award-winners The Waifs, plus Victorian newcomer WILSN.

One of Australia’s best-loved outfits, The Waifs have won fans across the globe for their extensive catalogue: self-titled The Waifs (1996), Shelter Me (1998) and Sink or Swim (2000), Up All Night (2003), Sun Dirt Water (2007), Temptation (2011), Beautiful You (2015) and Ironbark (2017).

Opening proceedings at the winery is Victorian showstopper WILSN. Possessing the kind of voice that stops you in your tracks, WILSN (aka Shannon Busch) makes classic soul music with a contemporary approach and a healthy dose of raw power. Previously joining The Teskey Brothers on their 2019 UK/Europe tour, her debut album Those Days Are Over is out now.

The Teskey Brothers play 3 Oceans Winery in Margaret River on Saturday, January 13, 2024. Tickets are on sale Friday, September 8 from frontiertouring.com

Prev x Next »