Tropical Fuck Storm crack open new signature brew, TFS Bitter

Post-punk oddballs Tropical Fuck Storm have teamed up with regional Victorian brewers, Love Shack Brewing Company, to release their very own beer.

Tropical Fu*k Storm Bitter is described as “a gloriously unhinged draught beer that captures the cold, wet, fresh flavours of TFS in an icy cold can.”

“TFS Bitter is smooth and dry, drink it until the day that you die,” says the band.

Retail options are being announced in the coming months, so keep your eyes peeled on social media for who, when, and where.

The announcement arrives as TFS continue to make their way around the country celebrating their latest aural odyssey, the AMP Shortlisted fourth studio LP Fairyland Codex. The tour hits The Rechabite in Northbridge tonight, Friday, November 14.

Fairyland Codex was recorded at Dodgy Brothers studio in Nagambie with co-producer Michael Beach, who is joining TFS as a special guest for all Australian tour dates.

Tropical Fuck Storm hit The Rechabite on Friday, November 14, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from tickets.oztix.com.au

