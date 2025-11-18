Nominees revealed for the 2025 WAM Awards

The WAM Awards (WAMis) are set to return in 2025, with WAM revealing the list of this year’s nominees yesterday.

The award winners will be announced at Walyalup Fremantle Arts Centre on Wednesday, December 10, where the nominees and other local favourites will perform.

This year’s awards follow a postponement of the 2024 awards, and as a result the extension of the nomination period for 2025, ensuring the recognition of artists whose contributions span between 2023 and 2025.

After reviewing nearly 1,000 submissions across 26 categories, the judges have selected nominees that shine a spotlight on the talent and creativity within our local music community, and have made an exceptional contribution to music across Western Australia.

Leading the count with four nominations are Yomi Ship, off the back of an impressive year that included the release of their debut album FEAST ETERNAL in June 2024. With three nominations apiece, TAB Family and Kimberley outfit Family Shoveller Band are close behind. Local indie singer-songwriter Ullah is one of several first-time nominees, after opening for Missy Higgins in December last year and a showcase at BIGSOUND.

The huge awards night will see a new Hall of Fame inductee, and the Golden WAMi award winner announced, an award dedicated to an individual that has demonstrated exemplary service to the WA music community. Nominees this year are Amber Jean Hatton, Chris Wheeldon, Greg Sanders, Kelsie Miller and Skinny O’Leary.

“Music in Western Australia is having a moment. Our local artists and bands continue to punch above our weight and produce the best music in the country. This is our chance to reflect an incredible period for local music,” said WAM’s Chief Executive Officer, Owen Whittle.

Check out the full list of WAMAward nominees below:

Bassist of the Year

Jade Champion

Jordan Wright

Nick Vasey

Paul Leahy

Scott Henry

Bass/Strings/Woodwind Player of the Year

Daniel Drieberg

Gemma Farrell

Jessica Carlton

Robert Zielinski

Drummer/Percussionist of the Year

Alex Megaw

Francis Shoveller

Isaiah Quintana

Ned Broadbent

Nick Osborne

Electronic Producer of the Year

Calvin Bennett

Ezekiel Padmanabham

Ezines

Ayo Busari

Guitarist of the Year

Angie Colman

Dan Garner

Daniel Carroll

Finn Pearson

Jarred Osborne

Keys/Synth Player of the Year

James Colton

Jenny Griffiths

Kirsty Hulka

Mia Brine

Timothy Nelson

Vocalist of the Year

Carla Geneve

Drea

Jarred Wall

Luke ‘NRG’ Eastman

Ullah

Alternative/Indie Act of the Year

CHEZ

Cloning

Ethan French

Ghost Care

Gia Como

Ullah

Blues Act of the Year

Ben Catley

Lightnin Jack

Mama Kin Spender

The Barstools

The Michael Ward Trio

Country Act of the Year

Claudia Tripp

Dave Kent

Finn Pearson Band

Helen Townsend & The Wayward Hearts

Tanya Ransom

Scarlet’s Way

Dance/Electronic Act of the Year

Adrian Dzvuke

Ezines

Jade Rich

NextJen

TAB Family

Folk/Singer-Songwriter Act of the Year

Anna Schneider

Clare Perrott

Lloyd and The Leftovers

Tanya Ransom

Timothy Nelson

Global Music Act of the Year

Avra Banerjee

Robert Zielinski

Tchéga

Hip Hop Act of the Year

Bitter Belief

BRAT

Kayps

TAB Family

Zero Emcee

Indigenous Act of the Year

Family Shoveller Band

Kankawa Nagarra

Kayps

Phil Walleystack

Zero Emcee

Jazz Act of the Year

Artemis Orchestra

Gemma Farrell Quintet

Holli Scott

Jessica Carlton

Metal/Heavy Act of the Year

Ivory Dusk

LATE 90s

Primrose Path

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Yomi Ship

Punk/Hardcore Act of the Year

RATSALAD.

Spacerhead

The Chain

The Points

The Volcanics

Pop Act of the Year

Alter Boy

Birdland

Boox Kid

Elianie

Ricky Neil Jr

R&B / Funk / Soul Act of the Year

Drea

Elianie

Jade Rich

PERSIA

TAB Family

Regional Act of the Year

Adele Oliver

Dave Kent

Don’t Tell Daisy

RATSALAD.

Savanah Solomon

Rock Act of the Year

DICE

Fool Nelson

Ivory Dusk

LATE 90s

Paint

Event/Venue/Business Award Nominees

Live Music Venue of the Year

Honky Tonk Blues

Indian Ocean Hotel

Lucky Bay Brewery

Milk Bar

The Llama Lounge

Live Music Event of the Year

ARRIVAL

Hottest 100 Kick-Ons – Double U Events

Perth International Jazz Festival

Super Sunday Session 2024

YardStock

Live Sound Engineer of the Year

Brad Holder

Jessica Howell

René de Vries

Recording Studio/Producer of the Year

Calvin Bennett Studios

Dylan Ollivierre

Fatback Productions

Oracle Sound

Sleepwalker’s Dread

Golden WAMi Award Nominees

Amber Jean Hatton

Chris Wheeldon

Greg Sanders

Kelsie Miller

Skinny O’Leary

The 2022 WAM Award winners will be announced at Walyalup Fremantle Arts Centre on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from wamfest.com.au

