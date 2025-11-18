Nominees revealed for the 2025 WAM Awards
The WAM Awards (WAMis) are set to return in 2025, with WAM revealing the list of this year’s nominees yesterday.
The award winners will be announced at Walyalup Fremantle Arts Centre on Wednesday, December 10, where the nominees and other local favourites will perform.
This year’s awards follow a postponement of the 2024 awards, and as a result the extension of the nomination period for 2025, ensuring the recognition of artists whose contributions span between 2023 and 2025.
After reviewing nearly 1,000 submissions across 26 categories, the judges have selected nominees that shine a spotlight on the talent and creativity within our local music community, and have made an exceptional contribution to music across Western Australia.
Leading the count with four nominations are Yomi Ship, off the back of an impressive year that included the release of their debut album FEAST ETERNAL in June 2024. With three nominations apiece, TAB Family and Kimberley outfit Family Shoveller Band are close behind. Local indie singer-songwriter Ullah is one of several first-time nominees, after opening for Missy Higgins in December last year and a showcase at BIGSOUND.
The huge awards night will see a new Hall of Fame inductee, and the Golden WAMi award winner announced, an award dedicated to an individual that has demonstrated exemplary service to the WA music community. Nominees this year are Amber Jean Hatton, Chris Wheeldon, Greg Sanders, Kelsie Miller and Skinny O’Leary.
“Music in Western Australia is having a moment. Our local artists and bands continue to punch above our weight and produce the best music in the country. This is our chance to reflect an incredible period for local music,” said WAM’s Chief Executive Officer, Owen Whittle.
Check out the full list of WAMAward nominees below:
Bassist of the Year
Jade Champion
Jordan Wright
Nick Vasey
Paul Leahy
Scott Henry
Bass/Strings/Woodwind Player of the Year
Daniel Drieberg
Gemma Farrell
Jessica Carlton
Robert Zielinski
Drummer/Percussionist of the Year
Alex Megaw
Francis Shoveller
Isaiah Quintana
Ned Broadbent
Nick Osborne
Electronic Producer of the Year
Calvin Bennett
Ezekiel Padmanabham
Ezines
Ayo Busari
Guitarist of the Year
Angie Colman
Dan Garner
Daniel Carroll
Finn Pearson
Jarred Osborne
Keys/Synth Player of the Year
James Colton
Jenny Griffiths
Kirsty Hulka
Mia Brine
Timothy Nelson
Vocalist of the Year
Carla Geneve
Drea
Jarred Wall
Luke ‘NRG’ Eastman
Ullah
Alternative/Indie Act of the Year
CHEZ
Cloning
Ethan French
Ghost Care
Gia Como
Ullah
Blues Act of the Year
Ben Catley
Lightnin Jack
Mama Kin Spender
The Barstools
The Michael Ward Trio
Country Act of the Year
Claudia Tripp
Dave Kent
Finn Pearson Band
Helen Townsend & The Wayward Hearts
Tanya Ransom
Scarlet’s Way
Dance/Electronic Act of the Year
Adrian Dzvuke
Ezines
Jade Rich
NextJen
TAB Family
Folk/Singer-Songwriter Act of the Year
Anna Schneider
Clare Perrott
Lloyd and The Leftovers
Tanya Ransom
Timothy Nelson
Global Music Act of the Year
Avra Banerjee
Robert Zielinski
Tchéga
Hip Hop Act of the Year
Bitter Belief
BRAT
Kayps
TAB Family
Zero Emcee
Indigenous Act of the Year
Family Shoveller Band
Kankawa Nagarra
Kayps
Phil Walleystack
Zero Emcee
Jazz Act of the Year
Artemis Orchestra
Gemma Farrell Quintet
Holli Scott
Jessica Carlton
Metal/Heavy Act of the Year
Ivory Dusk
LATE 90s
Primrose Path
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
Yomi Ship
Punk/Hardcore Act of the Year
RATSALAD.
Spacerhead
The Chain
The Points
The Volcanics
Pop Act of the Year
Alter Boy
Birdland
Boox Kid
Elianie
Ricky Neil Jr
R&B / Funk / Soul Act of the Year
Drea
Elianie
Jade Rich
PERSIA
TAB Family
Regional Act of the Year
Adele Oliver
Dave Kent
Don’t Tell Daisy
RATSALAD.
Savanah Solomon
Rock Act of the Year
DICE
Fool Nelson
Ivory Dusk
LATE 90s
Paint
Event/Venue/Business Award Nominees
Live Music Venue of the Year
Honky Tonk Blues
Indian Ocean Hotel
Lucky Bay Brewery
Milk Bar
The Llama Lounge
Live Music Event of the Year
ARRIVAL
Hottest 100 Kick-Ons – Double U Events
Perth International Jazz Festival
Super Sunday Session 2024
YardStock
Live Sound Engineer of the Year
Brad Holder
Jessica Howell
René de Vries
Recording Studio/Producer of the Year
Calvin Bennett Studios
Dylan Ollivierre
Fatback Productions
Oracle Sound
Sleepwalker’s Dread
Golden WAMi Award Nominees
Amber Jean Hatton
Chris Wheeldon
Greg Sanders
Kelsie Miller
Skinny O’Leary
The 2022 WAM Award winners will be announced at Walyalup Fremantle Arts Centre on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from wamfest.com.au