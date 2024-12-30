Tone & Cheek serve up a feast of Fringe World entertainment

Local production powerhouse Tone & Cheek Productions are returning to Fringe World this summer with a new blockbuster show and special brunch sessions.

From the team that has lit up stages with Club D’Amour, Club D’Amour: Back Door, and Happy Endings, the new show Tuck Shop will run at Ice Cream Factory from Friday, January 17 until Friday, February 14.

Featuring new and returning cast members, this production includes Perth drag queen royalty Cougar Morrison and Fay Rocious, and circus, aerial, dance, and burlesque artists Dale Woodbridge-Brown, Matthew Pope, Melina Mall, Veruca Sour, Thomas Worrell, Liam Drummer and Alfie D’Elia.

Award-winning choreographer and producer Nat Oakes also returns to the cast, as do drummer Adrian Tranchita and vocalist Ellie Foster, providing live music in an exciting first for the company.

Tone & Cheek are a fixture of high-value performances in Perth, with Tuck Shop described as “dazzling and seductive” in X-Press Magazine’s review of its Rooftop Movies season in April this year.

The Tone & Cheek team will also offer a special brunch bonanza series of three Sunday performances in Tuck Shop: Boozy Brunch, where the show’s mix of circus, drag, burlesque, and live vocals will be paired with brunch bites and cocktail specials at The Aurora Spiegeltent at The Pleasure Garden.

Tone & Cheek’s Tuck Shop is showing at Ice Cream Factory from Friday, January 17 until Friday, February 14, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from fringeworld.com.au

