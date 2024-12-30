Jazz Tupiniquim to shake the cobwebs out of Fringe with the exhilarating “Baile Tupi!

Brazilian instrumental quartet Jazz Tupiniquim are set to make their Fringe World debut this summer.

Offering a delectable buffet of irresistible genres from samba to maracatu and forró for two nights only, Baile Tupi! takes over Lyric’s Underground on Thursday, February 6, and Sunday, February 9.

Following on from a calendar of prestigious sets at the Perth International Jazz Festival, the United Nations Gala Australia, JazzConnect Festival, Wally’s Jazz Club (USA), and the JazzLab Brunswick (VIC), Jazz Tupiniquim performs dynamic Brazilian-jazz fusion infused with the bold and powerful sounds of winds and brass.

Consisting of Danilo da Paz (piano accordion), Emily Gelineau (violin), Joshua de Silva (seven-string guitar), and Fábio Macarrão (drum kit), Jazz Tupiniquim brings together some of Perth’s freshest and most exciting performers from across genres and disciplines.

Drawing inspiration from powerhouse Brazilian ensembles including Banda Black Rio, Banda Mantiqueira, and Frevo Spok, Baile Tupi! will bring fresh and original arrangements to life for a night of vibrant rhythms and sounds.

Baile Tupi! hits Lyrics Underground on Thursday, February 6, and Sunday, February 9, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from fringeworld.com

