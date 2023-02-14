The Top 5 Shows On Netflix You Must Watch in 2023

Despite all the controversy surrounding Netflix’s plan to ban password sharing, the most popular streaming platform claims that 2023 will be one of the best years for the service to date. Netflix has become the go-to platform for binge-worthy and captivating shows, so there’s no reason to believe that this year will be different – especially with so many new and returning shows hitting the small screen in the following year.

It’s safe to say that this year will be marked by the return of dozens of mega-popular Netflix original series, including the long-awaited season three of The Witcher, the adventures of Wednesday Adams in Nevermore, and many new highly-anticipated titles. In this article, we’ll discuss the shows that you should look out for in 2023.

1. The Recruit

The Recruit is a Netflix original show that premiered in 2022 and received praise from both viewers and critics. It follows the story of a young CIA agent and will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout the whole 8 episodes. It's both tense and funny at the same time and shows a different perspective of the life of a CIA agent. The show is set to return for 2023, and you shouldn't skip it.

2. Wednesday

If you haven’t been living under a rock, you’ve probably at least heard of Tim Burton’s witty Adams family spin-off. The whole series revolves around one of Adams family’s most gothic characters – Wednesday Adams (played by the phenomenal Jenna Ortega) – and her tenure at Nevermore Academy. Netflix’s reinvention is a truly refreshing show and if you didn’t manage to catch a glimpse on season 1, you’re missing out! Wednesday’s woeful season 2 has been confirmed by Netflix, but it’s likely that it will drop in late 2023.

3. The Witcher

The Witcher fans were devastated by the news of Henry Cavill departing the mega-popular Netflix series, but that’s one reason more you must not miss out on season 3. The third season of Geralt of Rivia’s adventures is set to air in 2023, and it will be the final journey for Cavill before he passes the mantle to non-other than Liam Hemsworth.

Season 3 will follow Geralt's plight to protect Ciri – which means that the series will be largely focused on Geralt and Ciri and his attempt to protect his reunited family.

4. Echoes

The twistiest of thrillers is likely to be back for season 2! That’s right, we’ll get to see Leni or Gina again. Or wait, was that Gina? Nevermind. For those of you that still haven’t watched the show, it’s about two identical sisters that secretly swap identities once a year, but all hell breaks loose when one of them goes missing. Although Netflix still hasn’t confirmed whether the mini-series Echoes is coming for a second season, nor when we might expect it, rumors are saying that the popular show might be back in late 2023.

5. Kaleidoscope

A kaleidoscope is an optical instrument that constantly changes patterns of colored shapes and fragments – and that’s exactly how Netflix’s latest heist show is structured. The series premiered in early 2023 and was an instant hit. It follows the story of a former prisoner and thief Leo Pap, played by the phenomenal Giancarlo Esposito, and his attempt to rob the safest safe in the US.

According to Netflix, the show is composed of different fragments and you don’t have to watch the episodes in chronological order – which makes it even more unique and exciting.

