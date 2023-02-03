2023 Music Festival Guide – Here’s What to Look Forward To

As summer lingers in some places in the world, others are going through winter. For people wanting to get a hint of summer, traveling to another country and getting both music experiences as well as sun and heat is the best idea.

And if you find it difficult or expensive to travel – there’s also a solution for that – you can stream these music events at home. Streaming and gaming are now forms of entertainment that constantly develop, with the rise of artificial intelligence and virtual reality. All for the benefit of the user experience.

One of the businesses that utilize these types of technologies is the online casino industry as they want to improve the online experience for their users. If you want to know more about the world of online casinos and what type of games they offer, you can take a look at Guts online casino for more info.

And if you’re curious to know more about upcoming festivals around the globe, and Australia, we’ve got you covered too. Let’s dive into the music calendar of 23’ for upcoming festivals.

Festivals in Australia 23’

Australians love their festivals and music experiences. In 2023 we can look forward to the St. Kilda Festival, which takes place from 18th-19th of February. This festival is the largest ‘free’ festival in Australia. Every year more than 400.000 festival goers attend. So far they have announced headlining artists, such as ‘Hoodoo Gurus’, ‘Confidence Man’ and ‘Christine Anu’.

In July 2023, you can once again attend the famous ‘Splendour in the Grass’ which takes place from 22-24th of July 2023. The festival is held in North Byron Parklands, Australia. The lineup is already announced and features huge artist names from all around the globe.

This year you can look forward to hearing ‘Gorillaz’ and ‘The Avalanches’ at the SITG festival. On the 23rd of July ‘The Strokes’ as well as ‘Glass Animals’ will perform on SITG. You can see the current lineup for ‘SITG’ via their official website.

Other major festivals in Australia include ‘Wide Open Space Festival’, Which takes place near Alice Springs. The festival runs from the 28-30th of April.

You can also look forward to these Australian festivals in 2023, as well as heaps more:

Return to Rio;

Big Pineapple Music Festival;

Rabbits Eat Lettuce;

Harbourlife Festival;

Byron Bay Bluesfest;

Burning Seed;

Falls Festival.

Enjoy the music from home

In 2022, many music festivals and gigs resumed, and it’s easy to say it was a great year for the art of music. With the warm-up from the previous year, 2023 is only expected to be pretty epic music-wise. As you could have witnesses from the list above – there’s a look to look forward too, but it’s not easy to be everywhere at the same time. Luckily we have the internet to help us out. You can obviously stream many of the events from your laptop at home, and, who knows, maybe you can use VR to be there yourself in the virtual world.

Global music festivals in 2023

Music festivals happen all around the globe, which is another great reason to list traveling on your bucket list. In 2023 you can experience almost countless music festivals in Europe, as well as in the US and South America. Let’s have a look at some of the biggest ones in 23’.

In April 2023, the world-famous festival ‘Coachella’ will take place once again in California, US.. The festival runs from 14th-23rd and this year’s big artists are ‘Björk’, ‘Blackpink’, ‘Frank Ocean’ and ‘Bad Bunny’.

Now we’re moving over to the UK, to have a look at some of their iconic and famous music festivals. Once again, the ‘Glastonbury Festival’ will take place in Somerset, UK. This year’s festival is happening from the 21-25th of June 2023. The lineup is still on the wait, with many predictions in sight. One thing is for sure, there will be some grand music artists playing.

In Budapest, Hungary, the festival ‘Sziget Festival’ will happen in August 2023 from the 10-15th of August. This popular festival is one of Europe’s largest ones, with lots of music genres and bands to experience. In 2023, ‘David Guetta’, ‘Billie Eilish’ and ‘Florence + The Machine’ are performing.

If you like EDM and electronic music in general, there are plenty of options in terms of music festivals. This year, you can experience one of the world’s largest festivals ‘Tomorrowland’ which takes place every year. This year the festivals will happen over two weekends in July.

The lineup still remains unknown, but we know the dates: Weekend 1- 21-23th of July, Weekend 2 – 28-30th of July. You can expect music from many of the very best dj’s in the world. The festival is located in Boom, Belgium, and attracts more than 600.000 people(2022) from all around the globe.

Bonus festivals

To make it a bit more interesting, we have made a list of several other music festivals to consider. This is still just a tiny fraction of all the great music festivals out there.

Melt Festival;

EDC Las Vegas;

Burning Man;

Roskilde Festival;

Lollapalooza.

These festivals are some of the most popular in North America and Europe, so check them out.

Prev x